Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 2:15 A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 7:20 Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta 2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:19 Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table 1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com