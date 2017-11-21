He’d been in foster care since age 9. ‘How many kids my age get adopted nowadays?’

1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table

7:20 Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta

2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:42 Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals

2:19 Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss