They were saving thousands for their dog's cancer surgery, but then the thieves came

1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause

1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

1:04 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor

2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:03 Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

2:54 How net neutrality works