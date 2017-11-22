A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:04 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor 2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:43 Police escort train through downtown Olympia 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy

