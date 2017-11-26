More Videos 1:31 Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink Pause 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:49 West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 0:36 UW tailback Myles Gaskin on the team rolling up 328 rushing yards against WSU 1:28 Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 2:40 Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald