She’s 87 with a leaky roof, rotting floor, sinking stove – but her wit is still keen

Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

