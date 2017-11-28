Ana Beti Molina and Javier Molina were found guilty of felony theft Monday.
A couple conned a man with dementia out of $1.2 million — to buy a new house and SUV

By Josh Magness

November 28, 2017 07:12 AM

A Maryland couple was found guilty Monday of swindling a man with dementia out of $1.2 million over the course of four years.

Ana Beti Molina was hired to be Gustave Shapiro’s housekeeper in 2012, shortly after the man’s wife of 70 years passed away, according to NBC4.

It didn’t take long for Beti Molina and her husband, Javier Molina, to start siphoning off money from Shapiro’s accounts and using it to buy a new house and SUV, gamble around $200,000 and pay for their daughter to attend college, according to Fox5.

While Beti Molina worked for Shapiro, she and her husband convinced the man — who was in his late 90s — to open a joint bank account so the couple could have access to his $4 million, according to WUSA9.

Prosecutors say the couple kept Shapiro, who died last year at 99, isolated in a room upstairs, convincing him to take his son out of his will and include them in it instead.

Beti Molina “used a classic technique of isolation and separation of an elderly gentleman who was starting to degrade because of his dementia,” Ramon Korionoff, spokesperson for the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office, told WUSA9. “They kept him upstairs in a room that had no access to the downstairs floors because he could barely walk and so the only way that he could get down the stairs was on his bottom.”

Bank officials noticed something was off when Shapiro started withdrawing large amounts of money from his bank account. In 2012, he took out just $14,000, according to NBC, but then withdrew $543,000 the next year, and more unusually high amounts in the years to follow.

An investigation soon took place, and the Molinas were eventually charged with stealing money from Shapiro. It was revealed in court that the couple also convinced Shapiro to give them power of attorney, according to WJLA.

In court, the Molinas argued that purchases like the new SUV were in Shapiro’s “best interest,” according to WUSA9, but a jury found them guilty of felony theft charges.

They both face up to 55 years in jail.

Korionoff said other people with aging parents should take note of this case.

“This is important and serves as a cautionary tale for anyone that has parents or grandparents that may need assisted-living or home health care workers or even cleaning crews coming into their home,” Korionoff said, according to Fox5. “Be careful whom you trust.”

