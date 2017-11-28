A man cut off the tails of five baby kittens as revenge after an argument, police say

James Reid wanted revenge, police say.
Reid got into an argument September with the owner of a farm in Ocala, Florida, that he volunteered at, according to WFTV. So Reid, armed with a pair of garden scissors and iodine, went to a barn on the farm after telling a coworker that he planned to chop off the tails of the four-week-old kittens that were located inside, police say.
His coworker told him not to harm the kittens, which belonged to the farm’s owner and his wife, but Reid was allegedly seen later that day emerging from the barn with four kitten tails firmly in his grasp, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
He lost the fifth kitten’s tail, according to ClickOrlando.
Reid, 68, said he wanted their owner “to look at those cats and think of him," according to police, and was arrested Monday night on charges of animal cruelty.
Chris Garemore, the wife of the farm owner, told The Ocala Star Banner that it was a “sick, disgusting, horrible thing to do.”
But Reid said the whole ordeal is “a big to-do about nothing,” according to the Star Banner.
“I don’t go around doing it,” he added, “but it’s neat watching them run around without a tail.”
But snipping off the tails of kittens can be dangerous if done incorrectly, according to veterinarians with the Marion County Animal Control, as it should be done within five days of their birth and only when an anesthetic and stitches are used.
None of that was true for the five kittens that allegedly had their tails cut off by Reid.
Reid was released from jail Monday night after posting his $2,000 bond, police wrote.
