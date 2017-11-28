Driving past a DUI arrest, she saw two kids – so she came to the rescue with toys, police say

As she drove past, the Florida woman was alarmed by what she saw on the side of the road.
A police officer in Clearwater, Fla. was arresting a woman for drunk driving, and there were two kids – a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old – who had been in the car with her.
Megan Andrews told WFLA that she could see how much difficulty the one officer at the scene was having with the situation. Before other officers arrived, he had been juggling field sobriety tests and an arrest by himself – not to mention corralling two young kids.
Andrews could have kept driving. But as a mother of two girls herself, Andrews thought about how hard it is to keep track of and entertain kids that age, she told WFLA.
Never miss a local story.
So Andrews turned her car right around, Clearwater police wrote in a Facebook post.
“I pulled up and I asked the officer if he needed any help,” Andrews told WFLA.
He could use a hand, the officer told her. Andrews got to work – and played with the two little boys for 90 minutes, police wrote on Facebook.
“I’m pretty sure those boys were hungry, so I grabbed some food and some drinks and brought in all back,” Andrews told WFLA.
Clearwater police said that Andrews’ willingness to offer a helping hand is a reminder – even during an unfortunate set of circumstances – of “what is right in this world.”
Police said that Andrews even went and got some toys for the young boys to play with while they waited for their grandmother to come and get them.
“The two boys were just wonderful and they lit up when they saw their Grandma,” Andrews commented on Facebook. “The officers were wonderful with the kids running and helping them keep warm and occupied.”
The two kids’ mother, Kimberly Marvin, 24, has been charged with driving under the influence and two counts of child neglect, Clearwater police said on Facebook.
When police looked under Marvin’s seat, they found two empty containers of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, police told WFLA.
Police wrote on Facebook that Marvin failed multiple field sobriety tests.
“Thank you, Megan, for being such a good Samaritan and helping during this time of need!” police said on Facebook.
Comments