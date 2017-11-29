Matt Lauer fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace’

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 1:09 Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 0:52 Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 4:04 'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters 2:40 Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 2:06 Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year 3:09 Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy