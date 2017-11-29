More Videos

  Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.
Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

Matt Lauer fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace’

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 29, 2017 04:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that it fired Matt Lauer, citing “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The news was announced on the “Today” show by his cohost Savannah Guthrie, who called Lauer a "dear, dear friend.”

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,”NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in the memo. “As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

A female staffer with NBC said she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Lauer during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Page Six reported.

President Donald Trump was among those — but not the only one — who quickly reacted to the news.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that “[r]eporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks.”

Yashar Ali, a reporter for New York Magazine and The Huffington Post, wrote on Twitter that others knew about Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct — and the New York Bureau Chief for Variety said he and another reporter had been working on a story about “serious sexual harassment allegations against Lauer.”

Matt Lauer was a veteran NBC anchor. He was most well known as the host of “Today,” having served more than 20 years on the show. Lauer was reportedly one of the highest paid talents on the show, with an annual contract worth around $25 million, according to the Huffington Post.

Lauer started his career as a producer for WOWK-TV in Huntington, West Virginia. He flitted between various jobs in media, including hosting talk programs in Boston, Richmond and other areas, according to NBC’s biography of Lauer. Lauer joined WNBC-TV in 1992 and became a regular new anchor on Today in 1994, according to the network.

He was well known for his “Where in the World is Matt Lauer?” segments, where he would broadcast from remote locations around the world each year. He hosted several high profile interviews, including Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Willie Geist, the anchor of “Sunday Today,” said on MSNBC Wednesday that “Matt Lauer is the most powerful person at NBC News” and “it took some real courage for this person to step up.”

The allegation against Lauer comes amid a wave of similar accusations against other high-profile actors, Hollywood figures and prominent men in other fields.

According to NBC News, over 80 women have come forward to allege that producer Harvey Weinstein either sexually assaulted, harassed or raped them. Since then, there have been accusations leveled against NBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin (12 accusers), director James Toback (at least 238 accusers), director Brett Ratner (6 accusers) and journalist Charlie Rose (9 accusers), NBC reported.

There has also been a list circulating online of “alleged sexual abusers, harassers, and general creeps in the New York City media and publishing sphere,” according to New York Magazine. Its an anonymous, online Google spreadsheet that allowed women to list men they have had bad experiences with.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

