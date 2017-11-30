Matt Lauer: ‘There are no words to express my sorrow and regret’

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:57 Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 2:03 Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 1:09 Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy