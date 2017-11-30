Have you seen this missing North Carolina girl?

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 2:03 Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 0:57 Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 1:49 West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy