‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 2:03 Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 0:57 Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office