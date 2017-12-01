Do opossums get hangovers? This one found out the hard way

When a Florida bar owner unlocked his store the morning after Thanksgiving, he was surprised to find a wasted stranger with a bottle of bourbon.
He was more surprised to find out it was an opossum who had one too many drinks.
As far as owner Cash Moore knew, the opossum was 21 years old, he told the The Northwest Florida Daily News.
“She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf,” said Moore, who owns AJ's on the Bayou, a restaurant and bar in Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton in northwest Florida.
“When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle,” he added.
The drunk opossum was taken to Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge for rehab by a Fort Walton Beach police officer.
The unnamed marsupial eventually sobered up and was released.
“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a drunk opossum in a box!” posted the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge on Facebook Friday.
“This sly, and currently slurred, opossum snuck its way into a liquor store and discovered some holiday cheer of its own. A police officer brought the animal to us for medical treatment and is expected to be released soon.”
Some readers had some advice for the firebrand’s hangover.
“He needs a Waffle House breakfast. Trust me on this one,” wrote Zoe Michelle Fronheiser Kroll on Facebook.
Marti Gordon on the other hand encouraged the possum’s habits.
“OMG, I knew they liked to party!!!!” he said.
