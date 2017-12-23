A man was beaten, arrested and convicted. But this bodycam footage cleared his name.

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:37 May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:33 Highlights: Stevenson's 36 points can't lift Blazers past O'Dea 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg