Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas Pause 1:37 May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 2:19 Parking in downtown Olympia 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard