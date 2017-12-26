An ATM gave him ‘too much money.’ His reaction got him jailed, police say.

To most, it probably sounds like a dream.
A man was withdrawing money from an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa, Fla., in late November when the machine started spitting out more cash than he’d withdrawn, police said. But the man’s reaction wasn’t exactly ecstatic, Florida Today reports.
Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23, got “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do,” he told police — so Oleksik punched the ATM’s touch screen, the newspaper reports, causing more than $5,000 in damage to the pummeled machine.
Surveillance video caught Oleksik in the act, 5 News reports. He apologized for the damage, according to a police affidavit, explaining that he was trying to get to work at the time.
Oleksik, a Merritt Island, Fla., resident, was booked at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes, Fla. on Dec. 21, according to jail records, and was released the same day on $2,000 bond.
He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, jail records said.
Wells Fargo asked the Cocoa Police Department to press charges, Florida Today reports.
