Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27.

