More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

0:39 UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

2:30 Highlights: Stevenson scores 31, puts on dunk show against Gig Harbor

2:23 Highlights: W.F. West routs Black Hills in league opener

4:04 'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters