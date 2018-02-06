Fraternity sex ‘contest’ gave members more points if women weighed more, Cornell says

The rules of the contest for new members of Zeta Beta Tau were simple: engage in sexual activity with as many unsuspecting women as possible to get “points,” according to Cornell University.
In the event of a “tie,” whoever had sexual intercourse with the heaviest women was the winner, the Ithaca, New York school said.
No women were to be told of the competition, the school said, but the Ivy League university still received complaints last year about the contest dubbed the “pig roast.”
Cornell’s investigation concluded in January, finding that the chapter had violated a rule that says a fraternity or sorority can’t tolerate or condone “any form of sexually abusive behavior on the part of its members, whether physical, mental or emotional.” That includes “any actions, which are demeaning to any person or persons including but not limited to sexual assault or verbal harassment,” the school said.
The frat has been placed on probation for two years. As part of its punishment, it must have 75% participation in at least two events during the school’s Sexual Assault Awareness Week in April, the school said.
It’s also required to conduct a full “chapter brotherhood review” and an external review to be done by their national organization, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The frat has to hire a live-in advisor who’s approved by the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life, school officials said.
The chapter said on Facebook that it’s “horrified at the notion” of women being degraded or objectified, The Ithaca Voice reported.
In its Facebook post, the frat said it was first made aware of the allegations in December, and its leadership was and continues to be “shocked and appalled.”
“Our chapter has worked closely with the Zeta Beta Tau International Headquarters to draft and execute an action plan that addresses this alleged behavior,” the frat said.
Many expressed their disgust with the contest on a Facebook post by the Cornell Daily Sun newspaper.
Other questioned whether the school’s course of action will make a difference.
“These members KNOW what sexual misconduct is,” one user said. “They are adults who knew what they were doing. No amount of training (which we all know they won't take seriously) is going to fix this level of misogyny.”
