Police say a “cartoonish” sketch from a witness led them to identify a suspect in a Jan. 30 theft.
National

Cartoonish sketch was not a joke, police say — and it led them to a suspect

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

February 08, 2018 04:38 AM

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, police probably have seen better hand-drawn sketches than the one submitted by a witness to a robbery last month, but officers say it got the job done.

Police say a male suspect had pretended to be an employee at Central Market on Jan. 30 when an actual worker was away from the vendor’s stand. He then took cash from the business and fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as a possibly South American or Asian man who’s 30 to 40 years old with straight black hair, wide cheekbones and a pointed chin, according to police. A witness gave an officer a hand-drawn sketch of the suspect.

With two dots for eyes and squiggles for hair, the sketch was not exactly an artist’s rendering.

“This was not done in jest,” police said on Tuesday after releasing a description of the suspect, LNP reported.

It may have appeared “amateurish and cartoonish,” police said, but it, along with the physical descriptors, “jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name.”

The information was passed on to an officer, police said. A photo array was prepared and later shown to the witness who provided the sketch.

The witness identified Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44, as the suspect, police said. They filed an arrest warrant Wednesday charging him with theft.

Police checked Nguyen’s last known address but didn’t find him.

Some people mocked a sketch that helped Lancaster, Pennsylvania police identify a suspect in a theft.
