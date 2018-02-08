Toddler’s Starbucks drink had a ‘metallic smell’ — the barista’s blood, lawsuit says

Amanda Vice and her family decided to get some Starbucks on a February day in 2016.
When they got home, Vice says, she noticed a red mark on one of the cups and a “strong metallic smell” coming from the drink. Then she looked at the drink Payton, her 2-year-old daughter, had been sharing with a relative and saw that same red smear, according to a lawsuit obtained by KTLA.
She had been licking the rim for whipped cream, the family said.
“Once we drank it,” she told KTLA, “then we could see on the inside of the rim that there was blood.”
They called the Starbucks in San Bernardino, California, and learned that one of the employees there had been bleeding, according to Fox11. The store said the employee wasn’t working on the sales floor anymore because of the bleeding, according to the lawsuit.
Vice said the Starbucks tried to make it up to her by offering her free drinks for a week.
“I thought it was sort of belittling,” she told CBS Los Angeles.
Worried about her daughter’s health, Vice said she asked the Starbucks to test the bleeding employee for possible diseases such as HIV. According to the lawsuit, the store did not require the testing.
So now, two years later, the family is suing Starbucks, with allegations including fraud, negligence, battery and assault, Fox11 reported.
“The intention was always to try and resolve this with Starbucks,” attorney Stan Pekler told CBS, “and had they acted in a responsible way, we wouldn’t be here today.”
Starbucks told CBS that they are “aware” of the lawsuit and will “present our case in court.”
But the Vice family says they are still shocked that a barista’s blood somehow made its way into their drinks — and especially their little girl’s.
“My wife and my baby just drank someone’s blood,” Louis Vice told KTLA. “It was bad.”
