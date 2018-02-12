Doctor had sex with female patient and talked about patients’ ‘hot’ bodies, feds say

The young woman, 18, had been treated for rheumatoid arthritis since she was a child when she met with Dr. Mark Hoeltzel, according to court documents.
She told authorities that the former pediatric rheumatology specialist at the University of Michigan, 46, had told her to make an appointment —her first one with him —at his clinic. During the appointment in 2015, she says Hoeltzel grabbed her from behind and “pulled her butt into his groin” and rubbed his genitals on her, federal authorities said.
Their sexual relationship continued for at least two more years, the complaint said. On many occasions Hoeltzel only had sex with the woman — he did not provide the woman treatment for her disorder.
But an investigation found that he did provide oxycontin and morphine pain medication to the woman, in amounts that went “beyond and outside of recommendations,” authorities said, according to the Detroit Free Press. The woman was already dependent on the medication due to her “chronic, debilitating condition,” documents say.
Authorities say the sexual misconduct didn’t stop there. Hoeltzel also allegedly talked to the patient about his 12 to 15-year-old female patients, commenting on their bodies and describing them as “hot,” according to court documents.
Hoeltzel was arrested Monday on child pornography charges after authorities found a flash drive with more than 200 images of child pornography, most of them minor females, at his home in December, the Associated Press reported.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan man was taken into custody after being treated for sex addiction at a clinic in Philadelphia, the AP said.
He was removed from patient care duties in December after the higher-ups learned about the state’s investigation, the Detroit News reported. His license was suspended, the publication said.
Hoeltzel resigned last month, the Detroit News said.
In 2004, Hoeltzel was sent to what the university hospital called a “boundaries course” after allegedly exchanging flirtatious social media messages with an 11-year-old girl he’d examined at an arthritis camp, A4 reported.
Hoeltzel’s attorney told the AP his client is presumed innocent at this point.
