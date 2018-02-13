A video of “pigzilla” has enthralled the internet.
A video of “pigzilla” has enthralled the internet. Screenshot from Facebook
A video of “pigzilla” has enthralled the internet. Screenshot from Facebook

National

Humongous boar nicknamed ‘pigzilla’ invokes fear and awe in shocking video

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 13, 2018 05:49 AM

A lot of people have thoughts about “pigzilla.”

A video posted to Facebook last Tuesday shows a gigantic boar going through a trash bin with a trio of offspring by its side.

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times and has amassed about 1,000 comments.

It’s not officially known where the video was taken — but comments on the post suggest the trash bin was outside a primary school in Hong Kong, CBS News reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Just take a look at that thing.

Some people are scared.

Others cracked jokes.

Related stories from The Olympian

A few were relieved the beast wasn’t closer to home.

Of course, there are critters over here in the States that could give you some reason for concern. Look no further than Nutria, rodents that are native to South America and can grow up to 2 feet long and 20 pounds. Oh, and that doesn’t include the 12-inch tail.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife sent out a warning about these “rodents of unusual size” that have been spreading in the San Joaquin Valley.

And if that isn’t enough for you, check out this humongous alligator from Florida.

No word on whether “pigzilla” or the gator would win in a fight.

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger. Animal Care & Control San Francisco

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video