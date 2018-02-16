Inmates applauded accused cop killer — and will face consequences, Chicago police say

Accused of killing Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer earlier this week, Shomari Legghette received applause from a handful of inmates at Cook County Jail in Chicago, a video from the jail shows.

Legghette, a four-time felon, allegedly shot Bauer six times in his wrist, head, neck, back and torso, according to the Chicago Tribune. He’s charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, armed violence, two counts possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

After leaving his court hearing Thursday, the 44-year-old walked past a holding cell of more than two dozen inmates, NBC Chicago reported.

Five of the inmates clapped for Legghette, while others who didn’t applaud can be seen walking toward the front of the cell.

Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, told NBC that “certainly engaging in such despicable behavior goes toward the character of the person.” She told the outlet that those who clapped will be moved to other jails — and that the state’s attorney’s office will be told about their actions.

All of those in the cell are still awaiting their trials, NBC reported.

“The behavior of the detainees in the video is disgraceful and despicable, just beyond the pale,” Smith told the Chicago Sun-Times. “As has been the case since this tragedy occurred, our thoughts are with Commander Bauer’s family and the Chicago Police Department.”

During his hearing, the judge called Legghette a “real and present” danger and denied him bond, WGN9 reported. His criminal charges go back two decades and include felony drug charges and armed robbery.

On Tuesday, Legghette was allegedly in an area of Chicago where a shooting had recently occurred and ran away from an officer who approached him, according to the Tribune. Police say they chased after the man and radioed other officers for help.

Bauer, a 31-year member of the police force, heard the call — and then allegedly saw Legghette running and chased him, police say. They ended up at the bottom of a stairwell, where police say Legghette pulled out a handgun and delivered the fatal shots.

When he was arrested, Legghette was wearing body armor and had heroin, crack cocaine, cash and a gun in his possession, according to ABC7 Chicago. Bauer’s weapon was still in his holster when his body was found, police say.