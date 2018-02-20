A lone terminal displays a mysterious destination.
National

Want to see Wakanda? Atlanta seems to offer flight to fictional ‘Black Panther’ land

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

February 20, 2018 05:14 PM

Pack your bags, it’s time to fly to ... Wakanda?

On Monday, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport tweeted a photo of a terminal displaying a departure time for flight ATL 1234 for “Wakanda.”

The problem? Wakanda doesn’t exist - at least not in real life.

Wakanda is a fictional African nation led by T’Challa, otherwise known as the legendary superhero Black Panther.

He’s the subject of the latest Marvel super-hit, which toppled box office records with a $235 million opening over the 4-day holiday weekend.

It’s the first major superhero movie with a primarily black cast and an African-American director. Dozens of community activists across the country raised money to send children and teens to go see the film at its opening release.

Twitter users, though they may be disappointed they couldn’t actually fly to Wakanda to meet Black Panther in person, nonetheless seemed to love the Atlanta airport’s homage to the kingly superhero - plus it looks like the airport folks had fun too.

T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

