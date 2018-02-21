Sorry, snack sneakers – theater chain bans large bags at movies

People seeking to sneak their own snacks into Cinemark movie theaters will have to get more creative.
The chain has announced that, starting Thursday, bags or packages larger than 12x12x6 inches will not be permitted inside theaters. The policy, posted to the company’s website, does allow exceptions for medical equipment bags and diaper bags.
Cinemark says it took the step to “enhance the safety and security of guests and employees.” The chain notes that it does not provide places to store bags and reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages.
The move didn’t exactly impress moviegoers posting to social media.
Never miss a local story.
So a dying industry is thinking "let's be even worse to our customers." Way to go! Keep it up and you will speed up your extinction.— Ryan Chase (@radioryanchase) February 21, 2018
Not a good move @Cinemark! I see movies after work all the time and I always have my work stuff with me. https://t.co/m1taXPXDQe— Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) February 21, 2018
Cinemark is severely underestimating how much stuff women can pack into relatively small bags.— Anna (@annadelphia) February 21, 2018
I’d rather starve for 2hours than pay $32 for some popcorn @Cinemark— Phil Jack (@FlowLike_Rivers) February 21, 2018
Y'all got the wrong idea ... just don't go to a Cinemark Theater. As a child of the 60s, it's called a BOYCOTT. There are other chains. If they join in, I'll just wait for ON DEMAND. If they kept their prices for refreshments under control, people wouldn't sneak stuff in.— Ann Brown (@AnnBrow30209255) February 21, 2018
My bra will laden with candy. I’m FINE— Robbery Gronkowski (@Nicoley410) February 21, 2018
Cinemark must’ve seen y’all barbecuing in the parking lot and sneaking food into Black Panther and got fed up. Only explanation.— D☹︎minique (@Hey_Its_Domo) February 21, 2018
If you need a large bag to sneak snacks in you’re doing it wrong.— ❄️Brittany❄️ (@BrittanyHeizler) February 21, 2018
Cinemark, headquartered in Plano, Texas, has 533 theaters with 5,957 screens across the United States and Latin America, according to its website. The chain is the third largest in the U.S.
Comments