Large bags and purses will be banned at Cinemark theaters starting Thursday, the chain has announced.
Large bags and purses will be banned at Cinemark theaters starting Thursday, the chain has announced. File photo by Rodger Mallison The Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Large bags and purses will be banned at Cinemark theaters starting Thursday, the chain has announced. File photo by Rodger Mallison The Fort Worth Star-Telegram

National

Sorry, snack sneakers – theater chain bans large bags at movies

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 21, 2018 06:57 AM

People seeking to sneak their own snacks into Cinemark movie theaters will have to get more creative.

The chain has announced that, starting Thursday, bags or packages larger than 12x12x6 inches will not be permitted inside theaters. The policy, posted to the company’s website, does allow exceptions for medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

Cinemark says it took the step to “enhance the safety and security of guests and employees.” The chain notes that it does not provide places to store bags and reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages.

The move didn’t exactly impress moviegoers posting to social media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cinemark, headquartered in Plano, Texas, has 533 theaters with 5,957 screens across the United States and Latin America, according to its website. The chain is the third largest in the U.S.

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Check out how popcorn is made in downtown Belleville at Abe's Gourmet Popcorn next to the Lincoln Theatre. canthony@bnd.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video