He taped his roommate having sex and threatened woman with the video, Missouri cops say

A college pole vaulter secretly recorded his roommate and two other people having sex, then threatened to post the videos online after a woman caught him lurking in the bedroom one night, Missouri police say.
It was Feb. 18 when a woman woke up after having sex with a resident of the house and found 24-year-old Xavier Boland standing in the room, authorities say.
Boland, a pole-vaulter on Lindenwood University’s track and field team, reportedly told the woman it didn’t matter that he was in the bedroom because he had seen her naked many times before, according to a probable cause affidavit acquired by Fox 2 Now.
To explain, he pulled out a phone and showed her pictures and video of her having sex with his roommate, police say. At least one video was shot through the blinds of the bedroom window, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After she saw the videos, the woman went into another room and yelled at Boland’s roommate, who she thought might have known about the videos because he was also in some of them, reported KMOV. He denied it.
When the woman tried to leave, Boland threatened to post the videos online, and she went back into the house, where she told police Boland took her to his bed, began to undress her and then sexually assaulted her as she kicked and fought, according to a probable cause statement acquired by Linden Link, Lindenwood University’s student publication.
The woman fled to a friend’s house and called police, who searched Boland’s phone and discovered several videos, including some the woman and the roommate identified themselves in, reported Fox 2 Now.
Boland was arrested and charged with three counts of invasion of privacy, though no charges were filed in relation to the alleged sexual assault, according to The Associated Press.
As an international student from Jamaica, he was also ordered to surrender his passport, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The university, for which Boland has pole vaulted since 2015, has not said whether he remains a student or on the team, citing student privacy law, but said in a statement that the school “is committed to the safety of its students and the campus community.”
