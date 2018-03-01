He was going to be thrown off the plane. So he stripped down and started swinging, police say

A ticketed American Airlines passenger created a stir at Charlotte’s airport on Monday when he bolted off the plane and attacked airport workers on the tarmac with a plastic signal wand.
The passenger was about to be tossed off the flight for “erratic behavior” when he ran back down the plane’s access stairs and onto the ramp area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines, police said.
Two videos obtained by Charlotte TV station WSOC show the man stripping off some of his clothes, then punching and chasing airport employees. He charges at one worker and hits him with the wand.
Moments later, he lunges at another worker and swings his fist a couple of times while holding his travel bag in his other hand.
The passenger was on Flight 5466 bound for Cincinnati, WSOC reported.
Medic workers pinned the man to the ground until police arrived and handcuffed him just before 1:30 p.m., according to CMPD.
Moments earlier on the plane, the man seemed disoriented and was having trouble finding his seat, airline staff told police. Warned he might be pulled off the flight because of his erratic behavior, the passenger became agitated and bolted off the plane, police said.
Police said Medic took the man to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. He has not been charged criminally, police said, and is “receiving appropriate medical care.”
