She found her boyfriend’s Tinder — then got a samurai sword and hatched a plan, Washington police say

There were a handful of clues her boyfriend was cheating, she told Washington police.
One of the hints was 29-year-old Alex Lovell’s Tinder profile, which his 30-year-old girlfriend Emily Javier found on his phone, she said. Another indication were the scratch marks on Lovell’s back. And then there was the hair that Javier told police she found in the shower at the Camas, Wash., home she shared with Lovell — hair that was red, unlike Javier’s, which had been dyed green, the Oregonian reports.
So Javier hatched a plan, she told police. She went to a shopping mall and purchased a samurai sword, she said. Then she hid the weapon and two other knives on her side of the bed, according to a police report obtained by KOIN.
A week after she discovered the Tinder profile, after her boyfriend had fallen asleep, Javier took out the sword and “began swinging and stabbing” at Lovell on March 3 around 2 a.m., she told police.
“I was trying to kill him for cheating,” Javier later told police. “That was my purpose."
Lovell screamed at her to stop, she said.
Javier had hidden Lovell’s phone so he couldn’t call for help, she said. She used her phone to illuminate him in the dark before swinging the samurai sword at his throat, according to the police report.
The reason Javier chose that night was because Lovell had come home “without even acknowledging her,” she told police. After the attack, Javier thought Lovell was dead and called police, according to the police report.
When police showed up, Javier surrendered, covered in tears and blood, police said.
“He’s in there,” she told police, according to the affidavit. “I just stabbed him. You guys need to help him!”
Lovell’s injuries were life-threatening, police said. They found him curled in a ball, coated in blood. There was also blood spatter on the walls, police said.
Javier is being held at the Clark County Jail, KOIN reports. She faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.
The couple had lived together for two years, Javier told police. But “Lovell just sits at home all day playing video games and does not do anything to help,” she said, according to the police report.
Bail for Javier was set at $350,000 during her court appearance Monday, the Columbian reports.
“The only motive our detectives can come up with is it’s jealousy-based,” Camas police officer Debrah Riedle told KOIN. “The victim is not confirming that, but everything the suspect told us leads up to believe her motive was jealousy.”
Lovell was in critical condition following the attack, the TV station reports.
“He has injuries all over his body,” Riedle told KOIN.
