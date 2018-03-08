Her dad wanted to end child support, so she helped stage her mom’s death, NY cops say

Karrie Neurauter’s father came to her last August with an ultimatum: It’s me or your mother, police say.
Lloyd Neurauter allegedly warned his daughter that he would kill himself — but she could stop that by helping him murder Michele Neurauter, his ex-wife and Karrie’s mom, according to WENY. He complained that he didn’t want to pay child support anymore, police say, and wanted to get custody of his youngest kid.
Karrie pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. She agreed to help her father with his deadly plot in August, she confessed in court, but didn’t physically kill her 46-year-old-mother.
Instead, the 20-year-old said she drove Lloyd to her mother’s home in Corning, New York, and tried to cover up the murder as a suicide by tampering with the scene. Her mother died as Lloyd allegedly strangled her in an upstairs bedroom, police say, and Karrie distracted her younger sister who was in the house during the killing, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.
She also admitted to concealing her father’s appearance at the house by disconnecting electronic devices in the home, according to the Star Gazette. Police alleged that Karrie, who now faces up to 15 years in prison as a part of her plea deal, lied to officers about her mother’s death at the behest of her dad.
Police say they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” at the Corning house in August, according to the Star Gazette, and arrested Karrie and Lloyd in January after an investigation.
A former student at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Karrie must now testify against her father as a part of her deal, according to WHAM.
Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said in court that investigators now trust Karrie’s testimony because she passed a lie detector test, according to the Star Gazette. She remains in jail for sentencing.
Lloyd, who faces a slew of charges including first-degree murder, is set for a court hearing in September, WHAM reported. He pleaded not guilty in late February. His charges could result in life behind bars without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty.
