Hear the Parkland 911 calls: ‘Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up.’

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 110

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

911 operator tries to make sense of a call made to the emergency system where the caller is whispering that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was being "shot up" before the line abruptly goes dead. The call is an excerpt of a bundle of calls released by Coral Spring Police Department. Coral SPring Police Department
911 operator tries to make sense of a call made to the emergency system where the caller is whispering that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was being "shot up" before the line abruptly goes dead. The call is an excerpt of a bundle of calls released by Coral Spring Police Department. Coral SPring Police Department

National

Hear the Parkland 911 calls: ‘Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up.’

By David Smiley, Charles Rabin And David Ovalle

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

crabin@miamiherald.com

dovalle@miamiherald.com

March 08, 2018 03:32 PM

A terrified student whispers into a phone and then the line goes dead.

“Someone’s shooting up the school at Stoneman Douglas.”

The call, one of dozens made on the day that a former student went on a rampage inside the Parkland high school, was released Thursday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office along with a sampling of the 81 calls that came into their dispatch center on the afternoon of Feb 14. The police agency, whose response to the incident has become the source of national scrutiny, also released additional police reports and notes from calls to addresses associated with shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The release, made in response to a slew of media requests for information under Florida’s public records laws, included just 10 of the calls received by the sheriff’s Regional Communications 911 operators. The calls are all rolled into a 50-minute audio file and can be heard here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the released calls was made from inside the school, and a boy on the other end tries to explain that his school is under attack. But he’s so scared the dispatcher can’t understand what he’s saying.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up,” he says, whispering the last four words so quietly they’re barely audible.

“It’s being shot up?” the dispatcher asks. “I can’t hear you. Are you at the school?

Click.

The remainder of the calls were made by desperate parents and other people relaying information they’d heard second- and third-hand, according to the sheriff’s office. Calls to Coral Springs police, who operate their own call center, were not included in the release.

In the first 15 minutes of the tape three calls are made to 911.

The first call is from someone — possibly a fire rescue worker — who said he received a call from a girl inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who said “there’'s a shooter at the school.” He said “a female called in, sounded like possible shots in the background, five or six.”

Then the 911 operator says another caller is advising someone was shot in the 1200 building. “We’re getting multiple calls, yes.” she said. “One confirmed patient at this point, not sure how many. We’ve got units responding.”

The second call is from a woman who said her son is in Stoneman Douglas. “He said he heard noises and pops. He thinks there's a shooting going on at school.”

The 911 operator responds that “police are on the scene.” The woman asks if it’s secure. “We don’t have that info yet,” says the 911 operator. The woman says her son is locked in a math class. Responds the operator: “Tell him to stay locked in the room.”

The third call was lengthier and more instructional.

A man calling 911 says he’s with a woman who is on the phone with her daughter and asks if the operator knows anything about a shooter. Her initial response: “For a shooter? Where at? What’s the address?”

Then the man says, “The children are hiding. They’re talking to their mother on the phone.” He says they're hiding in the 1200 Building.

“They heard shots,” he says.

“How many,” asks the 911 operator.

He says he doesn’t know but that the girl on the phone is “terrified right now.”

Then the operator gets info and takes control. She urges the man to “stay on the line. Do not hang up. Stay on the line with me.”

The man says: “They’re afraid to talk. They’re hiding right now. She doesn’t want to talk. She’s silent. She’s too afraid.”

The operator asks what classroom the child is in.

The man responds: “She hears people walking in the hallway.”

911: “Let that mother know she’s doing very good.”

Man: “They’re all being silent in the room.”

911: “Tell her to be quiet. Keep the phone line open. Don’t do nothing. Don’t need her to make any noise. If they can put their phone on silent that would be good.”

Man says the police are there.

911 operator: “Don't move. Tell them to stay silent.”

The man says the woman he's with has another daughter hiding in the auditorium.

911: “Tell the mother she's doing good. I’ve updated all the information.”

Man: “The girl is saying she hears things in the hallway right now. She and another student are the only ones in the classroom.” He says the other girl’s name is Haley.

911: “Tell her and Haley to be quiet.”

Man: “She hears yelling right now in the hallway. She hears adult voices now.“

Again the 911 operator tells him it isn’t safe yet: “I still need her to be quiet. There’s a lot going on. Just tell her to be quiet.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office also released reports and notes related to calls for service at addresses linked to shooter Nikolas Cruz between January 2010 and February of this year.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 110

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video