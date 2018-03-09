Man who exposed himself wore a mask. DNA samples he left behind gave him away, California police say

It should have been difficult to identify the southern California man who sneaked into a woman’s backyard last month, stared at her intently and started masturbating.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask over his face when he started making banging noises on her apartment’s backyard fence in Buena Park, Calif., on Feb. 26. He stared at the woman through a hole in the fence around 8:30 a.m., she said, before “inserting his penis into the hole,” according to the Orange County District Attorney.
After he withdrew, the man fled the scene, she told police.
But as it turns out, the suspect — Christian Adam Ramirez, 21 — wasn’t hard to identify, according to prosecutors. That’s because he ejaculated “through the hole into the victim’s backyard as well as on the interior and exterior side of the wooden fence” — leaving behind DNA evidence that the Buena Park Police Department could collect from the scene, prosecutors said.
Ramirez was charged March 6 with three counts of indecent exposure after investigators were able to successfully match his DNA with the DNA from the crime scene, according to the district attorney’s office. With the county’s rapid DNA program, investigators can connect a crime scene sample to a potential suspect in under two hours.
The suspect is also accused of exposing himself to two other women.
Ramirez exposed himself to the first woman in Fullerton, Calif., in April 2017, prosecutors said, as the woman drove her son to daycare around 6:30 a.m. Fullerton police launched an investigation after the incident was reported.
The very next month, Ramirez exposed himself in the entryway of an apartment complex while staring at a 17-year-old girl who was walking home from the bus, according to prosecutors. The girl reported the incident to staff at La Vista High School, who contacted the Fullerton police.
If convicted, Ramirez could face up to three years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.
Authorities received a voluntary DNA sample from Ramirez after he pleaded guilty in June 2017 to a misdemeanor charge of soliciting another to engage in lewd conduct. Handing over the DNA sample was a condition of his sentence, prosecutors said.
Bail for Ramirez has been set at $15,000, KABC reports. He was arraigned on Friday, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ramirez is set to appear in court again next week.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has asked any other potential victims to come forward.
