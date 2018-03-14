Walkout was meant to be peaceful. But these students tore down flag, jumped on cop car, Tennessee police say

Around the country, thousands upon thousands of students walked out of their classrooms on March 14 to peacefully protest inaction on gun laws in the aftermath of the deadly Florida school shooting last month.
And then there was Antioch High School near Nashville, Tenn.
Some of the students who walked out of class at the school Wednesday pulled down an American flag hanging from a flagpole, video shows.
Some students jumped on a police car, Nashville police told News Channel 5.
And more generally, there appeared to be chaos on school grounds, judging from videos posted on Facebook. Those videos have been shared thousands of times.
A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools told Fox 17 in a statement that no students were injured at Antioch High School, and that security swiftly controlled the situation.
“Unfortunately, some students on our Antioch campus today chose to protest in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order for other students and staff within our school,” district spokesperson Michelle Michaud told the TV station. “Swift action was taken by school security and [police] to address the situation … We look forward to welcoming students back tomorrow for a great day of teaching and learning.”
Police told News Channel 5 that they haven’t made any arrests or citations, and that they’re still investigating who was responsible for the incidents at the school.
Meanwhile, the other walkouts in the Nashville area were peaceful, WSMV reports.
Very proud of our Student Council President today. She led the student protest on gun violence. Several students spoke during this student led event. Such powerful words from some amazing young people. pic.twitter.com/y4I1JCsvj7— Oliver Middle School (@OliverMNPS) March 14, 2018
NSA students stood for 17 silent minutes, then this happened. #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/r9NHzGEmLu— Nashville School of the Arts (@NSA_Magnet) March 14, 2018
The countrywide walkouts come just a month after 17 students and staff were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students from that high school walked out of class Wednesday as well, the Miami Herald reports.
“We shouldn’t be here, but we are because we can’t deal with the idea of this happening again,” Leonor Muñoz, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, said addressing others during the walkout. “We should be studying for a test we will probably fail.”
