Nashville police say students jumped on a police car and tore down a flag during a walkout at Antioch High School.
Nashville police say students jumped on a police car and tore down a flag during a walkout at Antioch High School. Screenshot from Facebook
Nashville police say students jumped on a police car and tore down a flag during a walkout at Antioch High School. Screenshot from Facebook

National

Walkout was meant to be peaceful. But these students tore down flag, jumped on cop car, Tennessee police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

March 14, 2018 06:15 PM

Around the country, thousands upon thousands of students walked out of their classrooms on March 14 to peacefully protest inaction on gun laws in the aftermath of the deadly Florida school shooting last month.

And then there was Antioch High School near Nashville, Tenn.

Some of the students who walked out of class at the school Wednesday pulled down an American flag hanging from a flagpole, video shows.

Some students jumped on a police car, Nashville police told News Channel 5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And more generally, there appeared to be chaos on school grounds, judging from videos posted on Facebook. Those videos have been shared thousands of times.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools told Fox 17 in a statement that no students were injured at Antioch High School, and that security swiftly controlled the situation.

“Unfortunately, some students on our Antioch campus today chose to protest in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order for other students and staff within our school,” district spokesperson Michelle Michaud told the TV station. “Swift action was taken by school security and [police] to address the situation … We look forward to welcoming students back tomorrow for a great day of teaching and learning.”

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 110

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

High school students across the United States left their schools on Wednesday morning to draw attention to gun violence in classrooms. Here are their videos of the protests. New York Times

Police told News Channel 5 that they haven’t made any arrests or citations, and that they’re still investigating who was responsible for the incidents at the school.

Meanwhile, the other walkouts in the Nashville area were peaceful, WSMV reports.

The countrywide walkouts come just a month after 17 students and staff were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students from that high school walked out of class Wednesday as well, the Miami Herald reports.

“We shouldn’t be here, but we are because we can’t deal with the idea of this happening again,” Leonor Muñoz, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, said addressing others during the walkout. “We should be studying for a test we will probably fail.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 110

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video