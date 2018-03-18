A load of Union gold went missing during the Civil War, legend has it. Did someone just find it?

A line of Confederate soldiers re-enactors, rear, of Maj. General Henry Heth's troops, fire a volly towards re-enactors of Union General John Buford's cavalry unit, dismounted, during a re-enactment of the first day of battle during the 150th Gettysburg Anniversary National Civil War Battle Re-enactment on a farm outside Gettysburg on July 4, 2013. Clem Murray/Philadelphia Inquirer AP