91-year-old’s body waits in cold storage, sons say, because cemetery won’t bury her

When her husband died in 1989, Friedolina Howell wanted him buried in a place that honored veterans.

After considering several cemeteries, she and her four sons settled on White Chapel Memorial Gardens’ “Garden of Valor” and paid the fees for two plots — one for Robert Howell, a retired Air Force officer, and one that would later be used for her.

Years passed. Friedolina turned 91. On Feb. 7, she died.

Her sons thought it would be simple to lay their mother to rest beside their father since her burial plans had long ago been decided. They set her graveside service for Feb. 12.

But more than a month later, her body continues to lay in cold storage at a Wichita funeral home because, her family says, the cemetery refused to let her be buried in the plot she bought.

And her funeral plans have been canceled twice.

“When my dad died, I asked my mom, do you see a casket you like? We wrote everything down,” James Howell, one of Friedolina’s sons, told The Eagle last week. “The funeral home had kept all the stuff on my dad.

“My mom said, ‘Same service.’ So I thought lickety-split, not a problem. ... That’s what my mom wanted.”

Howell says, though, when the time came to arrange her graveside service, the cemetery told him he had to sign additional contracts - even though one has been in place since 1989 - before they would bury her.

Howell, who is an attorney in Wichita, said the new contract is unnecessary. He and his brother, Michael Howell, are now suing the cemetery’s owner StoneMor, saying the company breached its original burial contract with them and has “engaged in a series of ‘deceptive’ acts and practices” that violate consumer rights protected under Kansas law.

When you buy burial rights from a cemetery, “you have the absolute right to be buried there,” James Howell said. “They (StoneMor) and they alone obstructed that. It’s where she goes.”

A spokesman for StoneMor said Friday he couldn’t talk about the case because “the company the doesn’t comment on pending litigation.”

White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, is an 80-acre cemetery located just east of Wichita State University in north Wichita. It’s one of 316 cemeteries and 93 funeral homes owned by StoneMor in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to its website.

The company also owns two other Kansas cemeteries: Old Mission Wichita Park in Wichita and Fairlawn Burial Park in Hutchinson.

The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages. If the court awards any money in the case, Howell said he and his brothers will likely do something charitable with it in his mother’s name.

“She was a great lady,” Howell said of his mother, who was born in Austria, spent time in a concentration camp and worked in a parachute factory while Germany occupied the country.

Howell said his father met and married her while he was in the military and brought her back to the United States. She became a citizen and raised four boys, sometimes on her own because her husband was away serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“She was the matriarch of the family,” Howell said.

“My mom wouldn’t want this.”

Howell said after his mother died last month and his family began finalizing her funeral plans, they met with an employee of White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Feb. 9. The cemetery employee told Howell that the cost of their mother’s graveside services would be $1,547. The employee also gave them two contracts he said the family was required to sign before their mother’s burial could move forward.

The problem, according to the family’s lawsuit, is that one of the contracts had provisions in it that required the family to “waive all liability” on the part of the cemetery “for any damages they might cause” preparing for the service and digging the grave.

The other document was a new sales contract that “involved new terms not previously disclosed or bargained for,” the lawsuit says, and had terms in it that weren’t included in the contract Friedolina signed when she bought the plots. Those terms include a provision that allows the cemetery to cancel services before a person’s burial vault is placed in the ground, according to the lawsuit.

Howell refused to sign, arguing that there was already a valid contract in place.

“I said, I’m not buying anything or financing anything. I just want to open” her grave, he said. The fine print on the contract “is small and it’s hard to read. It had all kinds of stuff on it.”

Most people “would sign this and not ask a single question,” Howell said. “They don’t know any better.”

The lawsuit says after Howell’s refusal, cemetery employees told him signing the papers wasn’t necessary for the burial to go forward. The cemetery accepted a $1,547 check from him and gave him a receipt.

But later that afternoon, the employee called Howell to say that StoneMor “decided they would no longer agree to allow Friedolina Howell to be buried in her space” on Feb. 12 unless the contract was signed, according to the lawsuit.

“I was just outraged. I couldn’t believe it. We signed everything. We paid their money. Everything was there. And then they called me up” to cancel, Howell said.

Howell said ultimately he called off his mother’s graveside service after the cemetery repeatedly told him on Feb. 10 that burial could not go forward without the signed contracts.

After more phone calls and emails, StoneMor eventually changed its mind.

But by then it was too late to reschedule the funeral for its original day and time, Howell said.

“I said it’s too late. Everybody’s got to leave, and it’s too late to get a (burial) vault out there” and delivered the cemetery on time, Howell said.

“As a consequence, there will be no family service other than Jim and his brothers” because Friedolina’s extended family members are unable to all travel to Wichita at the same time to gather together, said Russell Hazlewood, an attorney representing the Howells in the lawsuit.

Howell and his brother earlier this month obtained a court order signed by a Sedgwick County judge that requires StoneMor to let their mother be buried in the space she paid for.

The second attempt to hold her funeral had been set for 10 a.m. Friday.

But that had to be called off, too, Howell said, after the cemetery claimed it hadn’t received the $1,547 payment for her graveside service.

Howell has the receipt for the check he wrote. It still hadn’t been presented to his bank as of last week, he said.

“We made plans to get my mom in the ground. That’s a real sad time,” Howell said.

He paused to wipe away a tear as emotion swept over him.

“She’s still over there, laying there in her casket” at the funeral home, he said.

“When someone dies, that’s the worst time to be playing games. It’s sad. Nobody is very happy about this in my family.”