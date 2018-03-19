Alabama man wanted to kidnap mom and sell her ‘clean virgin’ daughter for sex, DOJ says

An Alabama man faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to organize the kidnapping of a mother and daughter, U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a news release Monday.
Town said the defendant, 48-year-old Brian David “Blaze” Boersma, intended to sell the young girl to a pimp for sex, and said he revealed the “worst parts of human depravity,” adding that his plea provided only small comfort to those who may have been victims.
“He will spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison…and then he has hell to look forward to,” Town said.
According to Town, Boersma worked as a driver at a co-op in Decatur, Ala., shuttling trailers from a storage yard to a warehouse. The Department of Justice alleges that Boersma asked a co-worker to find someone he could pay to kidnap a woman and her daughter.
The coworker alerted the FBI, who sent two undercover employees to pose as “willing kidnappers,” the DOJ said.
In his plea agreement, the DOJ says Boersma wanted to sell the 14-year-old child to a pimp in Memphis, Tenn., for as much as $40,000, a premium because she was a “young, clean virgin.”
He had rigged a trailer with a mattress and restraints, along with a “sex machine” he could tie the mother to in order for her to be beaten and raped, the DOJ says.
Boersma claimed the kidnapping was the brainchild of the woman’s ex-husband, whom he said wanted the two kidnapped because the mother had divorced him and taken him to court for child support, according to the DOJ.
The department said Boersma had laid a plastic tarp down in the trailer to clean up an expected “bloody mess” after he planned to invite the ex-husband to beat her with a bullwhip, and that when the mother was dead, he would bury her in the ground along with 300 pounds of lime to help dissolve the corpse.
Boersma and the co-worker met at a hotel on Oct. 10 along with the undercover agents, where the DOJ says Boersma gave them photos of the intended victims and handed over $3,440 as payment before leading them to the woman’s work and home. He then showed them the trailer he had prepared with the restraints and “sex machine,” the DOJ says.
The men returned to the hotel and arrested Boersma, uncovering a .40 caliber pistol in his truck.
“It is unacceptable for adults to take advantage of minors in such a way that will forever impact their lives, and the deplorable behavior exhibited in this case is beyond comprehension,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in a news release. “Human trafficking steals the innocence from our children and young women, and individuals like Boersma, who prey upon the vulnerable, need to be removed from our society.”
Boersma pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted kidnapping, attempted sex trafficking of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
No sentencing date has been set, but he could face decades in prison if a judge hands down maximum penalties.
When he was first arrested, social media rumors circulated that he was part of some sort of gang that was involved in trafficking people, which the police department denied, reported the Decatur Daily.
Town said in December of last year that his office was being especially proactive in looking for cases of human trafficking and child exploitation. “We have to be proactive and we have to get better. We have to be aggressive in the way we investigate proactively these types of crimes,” he told WHNT.
