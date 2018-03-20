Serial toilet clogger is bedeviling this Wisconsin town. He’s cost the city thousands, cops say

Police in Wisconsin are on the hunt for a serial toilet clogger suspected of wrecking a public women’s toilet more than two dozen times over the last two years.
The culprit’s clogging weapons are rather non-traditional, police said. He takes 20-ounce soda bottles and shoves them into the pipes of a public women’s toilet at the Deland Community Center in Sheboygan, Wisc. Then the clogger runs off, leaving the city to clean up the mess, police said.
Surveillance footage from cameras that were recently installed suggests the culprit is a man, according to police.
“This is very strange … and gross, but that is the reality of life,” the city’s police department wrote on Facebook Tuesday, pleading with the community for any leads.
Never miss a local story.
The culprit has struck three times so far this year, Joe Kerlin, the city’s parks and forestry superintendent, told the Sheboygan Press. That’s in addition to about 14 clogging incidents last year, and about 12 incidents the year before that, Kerlin said. The city only started counting midway through 2016, when they realized what was going on.
“A lot of times we can just fish ’em out,” Kerlin told the newspaper. But not always, Kerlin said. Other times, the city has to remove the toilets to get the bottles out.
It’s a costly problem to have, too. Kerlin told the Press that the city has spent anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 cleaning up after the serial clogger.
“If you see something, please say something,” police wrote on Facebook. “If you see someone suspicious around the restrooms please call the Sheboygan Police Department” at (920-459-3333).
Commenters on the police department’s Facebook were shocked someone in the community would do such a thing — and shocked that it’s gone on for so long.
“Investing in surveillance cameras years ago would have saved you thousands,” one commenter wrote.
Comments