She met him to buy a cell phone. It was a setup — but she was armed, Alabama cops say

It started in an online marketplace, police said.
An Alabama woman found a cell phone for sale online, the Birmingham News reports, and agreed to meet up with the seller of the phone Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Burger King in Trussville, Ala., just northeast of Birmingham.
Once both she and the seller were in the parking lot, a man came up to her vehicle so she could see the phone, Sgt. Mike Bruce told the newspaper.
Just then, a second man came up to the passenger’s side of the woman’s car, police said. Holding a gun, he opened the door and attempted to rob the woman, WBRC reports.
Never miss a local story.
But the woman had a gun of her own, police said — and she pulled it out and shot the second man in the leg, the TV station reports.
Later in the day, a man came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, the Trussville Tribune reports. Police are interviewing the man to determine whether or not he’s the suspect in the case.
Around the country, police have created “safe exchange zones” near police stations — or even inside them — to prevent consumers and sellers from getting hurt during online transactions gone wrong, the Washington Post reports.
Creation of the zones came in response to meetups for items from Craigslist and elsewhere that have led to violence and even death.
Comments