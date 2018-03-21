‘Show me your hands.’ Police video shows death of California man in a hail of gunfire

Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark dead Sunday night within seconds of encountering him next to his grandparents’ home in south Sacramento, video released Wednesday by the department shows.

About six minutes after the shooting, after backup arrives, an officer can be heard telling another officer, "hey mute."

Sound then cuts out as officers apparently turn off their microphones. But video continues and the officers can be seen speaking to each other and to at least one civilian on scene for about two more minutes before the video ends.

“We asked, ‘Can they do that,’” said Les Simmons, a pastor and social activist in Sacramento who viewed the footage with two of Clark’s family members Wednesday afternoon prior to its public release. “They all just muted their mics. … It was a moment of, what are they doing? What are they saying?”

Simmons and Clark’s aunt, Saquoia Durham, said after viewing the videos, they believe the fatality could have been avoided.

"As soon as they did the command, they started shooting. They said 'put your hands up, gun' and then they just let loose on my nephew,” said Durham.

"They didn’t give him a chance to put his hands up or anything, and then when they shot him down, they knew they messed up,” she said.

The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. The shooting occurs at around the 7:40 mark.

The release by the Sacramento Police Wednesday included three audio and three video recordings of the fatal shooting of Clark by two officers in Meadowview, a working class neighborhood that has historically had uneasy relations with law enforcement. Clark was unarmed and holding only his cell phone.

The videos include body camera footage from the two officers involved in the shooting, each of whom fired 10 shots at Clark, according to the department. The officers have not yet been identified.

In a frenetic sequence that lasts about 10 seconds, police chase Clark into the backyard yelling at him to "show me your hands."

The officers can be seen peeking around the corner, moving back into safety behind the corner, then emerging again to fire at Clark. One of the first shots hit Clark, sending him crawling on his hands and knees away from the door, before more than 15 additional bullets went flying from their chambers.

They then scream "gun, gun, gun," before firing a rapid barrage of shots.

After Clark is shot and lying on the ground, one officer tells the other that he is doing a "tactical reload" in case more force is needed. Both officers assure one another that they have not been hit.

"He's still down; he's not moving," one adds a little later. "We can't see the gun."

Also included in the release was footage shot from above by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

The videos were released Wednesday afternoon after police met with Clark's family members to allow them to view the materials first. Simmons was also present.

Allowing family to see such videos before they are released to the public is part of a city policy adopted in late 2016 by the City of Sacramento after the fatal shooting by police of Joseph Mann, a mentally ill black man. Mann's shooting led to major reforms in the department, including a requirement that all patrol officers wear body cameras.

The reforms also require police to release videos in "critical incidents" such as officer-involved shootings and deaths in custody within 30 days of the event. Sacramento police chief Daniel Hahn, the city's first African American chief, has been releasing videos more quickly than the requirement and for a broader range of events than covered by the new law since taking over the department last summer.

The sequence of events leading to Clark's death began on the night of March 18 when police received a call about a man breaking car windows and hiding in a backyard in the 7500 block of 29th Street.

Police dispatched ground units, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department responded with a helicopter. Deputies in the helicopter reported seeing a man in a backyard pick up an object described as a "tool bar" and break a window. Police later said the man in the backyard broke the rear sliding glass door of the home, then discarded the "tool bar."

Sacramento Police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said investigators retrieved a cinder block and a piece of aluminum similar to the kind that would be used for a rain gutter near the broken sliding glass door.. Both items were taken into evidence though Chandler said it was uncertain if either was the "tool bar" seen by airborne officers.

Chandler said the man then ran south and jumped a fence into the adjoining property. That property is where Clark's grandparents live and where he had been staying on and off for more than month.

Police said they confronted Clark along the side of that 2-story house, where there is a driveway.

Police said officers gave Clark "commands to stop and show his hands," but that he "immediately fled from the officers and ran towards the back of the home."

It was there that police said they pursued Clark and where he "turned and advanced towards the officers while holding an object which was extended in front of him."

Police said officers believed the object was a gun and fired, "fearing for their safety."

The object was later discovered to be a cell phone. Clark's girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Salena Manni, said it was her iPhone 6 Plus that she had loaned to Clark. It was in a rose gold-colored case with a black clip on the back for holding items like credit cards, she said.

Clark's family has started a GoFundMe page to fund funeral expenses.