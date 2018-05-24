Morgan Freeman
Twitter trend had people worried Morgan Freeman died. Then they saw #MeToo accusations

By Josh Magness

May 24, 2018 10:39 AM

Eight women came forward in an interview with CNN alleging sexual misconduct by Morgan Freeman.

In total, CNN says it interviewed 16 people who accused the actor of making demeaning comments toward women and also unwanted touching because they say they either experienced it or witnessed it.

The news outlet reported that it also spoke to "dozens" of others who worked with Freeman, and some had nothing but praise for him and said they had no idea about the allegations — while others guessed a CNN reporter was talking about Freeman before they specifically mentioned his name.

The CNN report includes one woman who says the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear. Several women also say he made frequent comments about their bodies.

Freeman released an apology for his actions, which was obtained by Variety.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman wrote. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

As his name trended on Twitter, many reacted in a similar manner — they thought he had died.

But then they learned why Freeman's name was making the rounds on the social media platform. Many said they weren't sure how to handle the news.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

