Watch as Kansas deputy narrowly avoids 'being killed' by driver headed right for him

Intense dash cam footage shows a Kansas deputy sprint across the street to avoid being hit by a truck headed right toward him — and captures the sounds of a screech, crash and bang as two trucks collide.
You'll then hear the deputy call for Emergency Medical Services.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office posted the video clip to Facebook on Saturday, the same day as the crash. The dash cam shows the crash occurred just after 1 p.m.
The footage "shows a Greenwood County Deputy narrowly avoiding being killed by a driver who decided getting to his destination was more important than the safety of others on the roadway" in Eureka, the post states.
The video shows the deputy conducting a traffic stop — he had pulled over a driver in a red truck — and he then begins to walk back to his patrol truck.
As the deputy is walking back, the video shows him look to his right — and then begin to run across the road. Just as the deputy makes it to the driveway across the street, you'll see a sliver of the silver truck as it collides with the parked patrol truck.
That's when you'll hear the crash and see as the truck is pushed about 90 degrees. It only takes seconds before the deputy calls in for help.
The driver of the silver truck, believed to be in his 60s, was likely speeding when he crossed over two lanes of traffic, drove through a driveway, crashed into the patrol truck and then continued into a light-blue garage, a spokesman with the sheriff's office said on Sunday. The truck was pulling a U-Haul trailer.
The spokesperson said he believes the driver was inattentive and had fallen asleep at the wheel. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating. The department has not yet posted a crash report online.
Trenton Jones posted a video of the aftermath to Facebook. In the video, he said he was "just getting a seatbelt ticket" before the crash.
"I was stopped and after dude gave me the ticket i turn my head and see somebody haulin a-- and smokes his truck," Jones wrote.
Everybody is OK, the spokesman with the sheriff's office confirmed.
"Please, especially this holiday weekend, focus on the road, get plenty of rest before you drive, and if you get tired while driving, pull over," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "Your schedule is not worth killing yourself or someone else."
