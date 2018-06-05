A clash of cake and faith

A Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding found that the Supreme Court ruled in his favor. With a 7-2 vote, the court found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward the baker for his religious beliefs
Mike Shum and Ashley Maas / The New York Times
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.

Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.