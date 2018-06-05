Mountain lion swims across Lake McClure in California

Fresno resident James Horton spotted a mountain lion swimming across Lake McClure when he was at the lake for a fishing tournament on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Courtesy of James Horton
A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.

BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Weird

BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.