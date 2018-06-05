Mountain lion swims across Lake McClure in California

On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
Christian Michelle Harris, the baby daughter of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris, helped honor her father’s memory with a special photoshoot recently. Harris was killed in Afghanistan last August when a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy.
Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day, which is Friday, June 1. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
You don't have to leave your firearms at home when you travel. Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell on Monday demonstrated at KCI the proper way to bring firearms on board an airline.