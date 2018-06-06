74 years after D-Day: A look back at the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944

It's been 74 years since the U.S. and Allied Nation troops invaded Normandy on June 6, 1944, on an operation that ultimately freed a continent from Totalitarian and Nazi rule. Here's a look back at the mission now more commonly known as "D-Day."
Anthony Sweeney, U.S. Army Europe Ashley Jean Reese
Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.