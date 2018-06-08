They had a 1 in 11 million chance of survival. Now these quadruplet calves need names

Watch Minnesota farmers bottle feed their quadruplet calves A cow in Sebeka, Minnesota gave birth to four calves on May 24, beating some remarkable bovine odds. Now dairy farmers Chuck and Deb Beldo are asking the public's help to find names for the two female and two male calves. Jamie Belz ×

