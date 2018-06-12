Witnesses said teen's death was suicide. It was Russian roulette, Texas cops say

Police in Big Spring, Texas, responded to a shooting call early Friday morning in a home just east of the H-E-B grocery store in town.
At first, witnesses told police the juvenile male who had shot himself in the head committed suicide, according to a news release posted to the Big Spring Police Department Facebook page.
But, according to the release, the physical evidence at the scene pointed in another direction.
Now they say a deadly game of Russian roulette killed the boy. KOSA reported that he was a teenager, but his name has not been released by authorities.
The home in which he apparently shot himself is in the 1800 block of Nolan Street, less than a quarter mile east of the H-E-B grocery store. Police said that two guns stolen from vehicles were used in the Russian roulette game the teen was playing: one possibly parked at the store and the other from an apartment complex just four blocks south of the store.
Neither of the guns was reported stolen, though, according to the release. Police responded to the shooting at about 4 a.m. Friday.
Big Spring is a town of about 28,000 people roughly 40 miles east of Midland along Interstate 20.
Police are still listing the teen's death as accidental but say they expect to make arrests in connection with the stolen guns and/or the game of Russian roulette.
While the exact origins of the "game" are unclear, sadistic Russian prison guards in the early 19th century are said to have been the first to subject prisoners to "Russian roulette," while taking bets on the outcome. according to the Telegraph.
According to Vox, firearms contributed to the deaths of 16,111 high school aged children between 2010 and 2016.
Comments