Officer comes to the rescue as toddler dashes along busy Illinois freeway, video shows

Police officer saves toddler running down Route 59 as traffic whizzes by Sgt. Anthony Mannino spotted a toddler running down Route 59 and sprung into action. Sgt. Mannino was presented the department's Life Saving Award for his action. Naperville Police Department ×

SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Anthony Mannino spotted a toddler running down Route 59 and sprung into action. Sgt. Mannino was presented the department's Life Saving Award for his action. Naperville Police Department