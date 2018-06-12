Prosecutors said he pistol-whipped his date. He gave them a poop envelope in court, Pa. DA says

Prosecutors expected to find a pretrial letter in the envelope, which was handed to them by a man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing his online date.

Instead, a Pennsylvania deputy district attorney got a smelly surprise when she opened the envelope at a court hearing on April 19 before trial: It contained “only fecal matter” — and no letter to speak of, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.

The incident may have hurt prosecutors’ noses, but apparently it didn’t help the defendant’s case. Rasheem Drummond, the 34-year-old Harrisburg resident on trial, was found guilty April 24 of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license following the online date incident from last year.

Drummond now faces aggravated harassment by a prisoner charges for his bodily antics in court. It’s illegal “for an inmate to cause or attempt to cause another individual to come into contact with a bodily fluid or feces” in the state of Pennsylvania, the district attorney’s office said.

Drummond waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday, prosecutors said. That sends his case to trial in the court of common pleas.

The date-turned-robbery Drummond was originally on trial for occurred on Jan. 15, 2017, prosecutors said. After the pair met online, the date drove to Harrisburg to go out with Drummond. Then Drummond asked the date to drive him home, and instructed the date to park outside while Drummond went inside, prosecutors said.

But when Drummond came back to the vehicle, the encounter got violent: Drummond whipped out a gun and pointed it at the date’s chest. Drummond demanded the victim fork over a cell phone and money, threatening to shoot the date, prosecutors said.

Drummond tried to run away with the date’s belongings, prosecutors said. His date was right behind him, though, and was shouting for police to come help. That’s when Drummond confronted his date again — this time pistol-whipping the date in the head, according to prosecutors.

Police finally arrived and the date showed them the apartment Drummond had escaped to, according to prosecutors. Drummond was found inside, sitting on a bed. The clothes the victim had described Drummond wearing were right next to him.

In Drummond’s living room, police found his gun. In Drummond’s trashcan, they found the victim’s cell phone, prosecutors said.

Drummond was arrested at the scene.

Following Drummond’s conviction in the online date case, a judge set his sentencing for June 13, according to the district attorney’s office.