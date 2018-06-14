'Bro, I just caught a body.' Teens arrested in suspected Russian roulette shooting death

A 17-year-old Nevada boy died last week during a ‘modified’ game of Russian roulette, where another boy pulled the trigger, according to CNN.

Police said they believe Matthew Minkler was shot in the head Friday morning by 16-year-old Jaiden Caruso, who then took videos of the scene of the shooting, saying, “Bro, I just caught a body,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.





Police said Caruso and another boy, 17-year-old Kody Harlan, let Minkler bleed on the kitchen floor of an abandoned home in Henderson where the boys played the game, ABC reported.

Harlan allegedly stole Minkler’s wallet and helped cover the body in plastic and drag it into a closet, according to the Las Vegas Sun. The words "F--- Matt" were spray-painted onto the closet door, according to the Review-Journal.

"It just seems very macabre and morbid and something you don’t see with juveniles," Officer Scott Williams of the Henderson Police Department told CNN. At no point did the boys try to help Minkler, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Caruso and Harlan were arrested Friday night following a police chase, where they crashed a stolen car, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department and ABC.

Police said they found the gun and Minkler’s wallet in the car and that Caruso and Harlan stole $300 and spent it on drugs and shoes before they were arrested, ABC reported.

After the arrest, police say Harlan told them about the shooting, saying the boys were at the abandoned house and Caruso took out a gun, proposing a game of Russian roulette, according to the Las Vegas Sun. Police say Harlan told them Caruso wouldn’t allow anyone else to handle the gun, and was the only person to pull the trigger.





Russian roulette is a deadly game where participants load one bullet into the chamber of a revolver, spin the cylinder and then point the gun at their head and pull the trigger.

Minkler's mother, Jamie Shanklin, told the Review-Journal that she doesn't believe it was Russian roulette.

"My kid was shot in the chin, like they were shutting him up," she said.

Caruso and Harlan are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, ABC reported, and have been charged as adults.

Caruso is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and robbery and Harlan is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, destroying evidence and robbery, the Review-Journal reported.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Minkler's funeral expenses. As of Thursday morning, they’ve raised $7,115 of a $10,000 goal.